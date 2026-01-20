Prosecutors seek to drop child abuse charges against Atlantic City schools superintendent

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors have announced they won’t proceed with a child abuse trial against Atlantic City’s superintendent of schools, just weeks after her husband — the seaside gambling resort’s mayor — was acquitted in the case.

La’Quetta Small had been accused along with her husband, Mayor Marty Small Sr., of endangering and physically abusing their teenage daughter. She was to have been tried separately in the spring, but the viability of the prosecution was thrown into question last month when a jury found the mayor not guilty.

The decision to abandon the case came after the couple’s daughter, who turned 18 earlier this month, determined she no longer wanted the case to proceed, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds announced late Friday. Prosecutors also moved to drop charges against Atlantic City High School Principal Constance Days-Chapman, who had been charged with failing to report the teen’s abuse claim to state child welfare officials.

“Based on her wishes, keeping in mind the prior not guilty verdict, and in an attempt not to re‑victimize (the daughter) again with trials against her mother and longtime family friend, we believe it is prudent and responsible to dismiss the remaining indictments,” Reynolds said.

Both women had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors made the dismissal request to a state judge Friday, but it wasn’t clear Tuesday when a ruling on it would be made.

La’Quetta Small, 49, was scheduled to stand trial in April on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. Her attorney. Michael Schreiber, said he was pleased with the prosecutors’ decision, adding that the matter should have been handled by counselors or in family court.

Marty Small, 51, was acquitted of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, making terroristic threats and witness tampering. Prosecutors had said he asked his daughter to recant claims she made to law enforcement officials that he had abused her.

Just weeks before his trial began, Small was reelected to a four-year term in the Democratic stronghold, posting a 24-percentage-point win over his Republican challenger. During his testimony, Small denied ever harming his child.