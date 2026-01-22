How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/22/2026

U.S. stocks rose and regained more of their losses for the week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% Thursday, continuing its rally after President Donald Trump called off tariffs on European countries that he said opposed his desire to have Greenland. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.

Details are still sparse about the framework of a deal on Greenland that Trump said he reached with the head of NATO, and financial markets are still showing some signs of nervousness. Gold’s price rose, and the value of the U.S. dollar weakened against several foreign currencies.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.73 points, or 0.5%, to 6,913.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.78 points, or 0.6%, to 49,384.01.

The Nasdaq composite rose 211.20 points, or 0.9%, to 23,436.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.59 points, or 0.8%, to 2,718.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.66 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 24.68 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 79.37 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.03 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 67.85 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 1,320.72 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 194.03 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.86 points, or 9.5%.

The Associated Press