US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. Twelve Months by Jim Butcher (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

4. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Flatiron Books)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

7. Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Revenge by Brian Freeman (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Forever Remembered by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

10. The First Time I Saw Him (A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick) by Laura Dave (Scribner)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

3. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Half His Age: A Novel (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

9. Anatomy of an Alibi: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Game Changer (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press