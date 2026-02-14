Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Law enforcement block road near Nancy Guthrie’s home during investigation into her disappearance

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing

Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing

Photo Icon View Photos

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Law enforcement investigating the disappearance of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother sealed off a road near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Arizona late Friday night.

A parade of sheriff’s and FBI vehicles, including forensics vehicles, passed through the roadblock that was set up about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the house.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the activity was part of the Guthrie investigation but declined to detail specifics.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1. Authorities say her blood was found on the front porch of her Tucson-area home. Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.

By TY ONEIL
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.