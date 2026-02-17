US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Cold Zero by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Antihero by Gregg Hurwitz (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

4. Cross and Sampson by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Random House Worlds)

6. Stolen in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Two Can Play by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

9. It’s Not Her by Mary Kubica (Park Row Books)

10. Jigsaw by Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Alchemised (Unabridged) by SenLinYu (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

3. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Cold Zero (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. It’s Not Her by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

10. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

By The Associated Press