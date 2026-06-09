US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

3. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

5. Stuart Woods’ Deep Water by Brett Battles (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Final Target by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Divorce by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

4. Whistler by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

8. The Deal (Unabridged) by Elle Kennedy (Audible)

9. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Fourth Option (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

By The Associated Press