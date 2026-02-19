How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/19/2026

U.S. stocks fell, while oil prices climbed.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday, its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%.

The company behind Booking.com and Priceline sank to one of the market’s sharper losses as worries continue about whether AI competitors could steal away its customers. Such concerns have been rolling through Wall Street recently and hitting various industries.

Private-credit companies that lend to businesses seen as possible victims from AI also fell sharply.

Oil prices rose with worries about a potential U.S.-Iran conflict.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.41 points, or 0.3%, to 6,861.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.50 points, or 0.5%, to 49,395.16

The Nasdaq composite fell 70.91 points, or 0.3%, to 22,682.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.48 points, or 0.2%, to 2,665.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 105.77 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 136.06 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.39 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 16.39 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 1,331.87 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 559.26 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 183.18 points, or 7.4%.

The Associated Press