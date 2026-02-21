Skip to main content
2 killed, 7 wounded in a street shooting after a fight in Richmond’s entertainment district

By AP News
By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting during an apparent fight on a street in an entertainment district, the police chief in Richmond, Virginia, said Saturday.

The fight happened at about 2:45 a.m. A man and a woman died at the scene, Police Chief Rick Edwards told reporters.

Edwards said a police officer in the area saw “a large commotion” with cars speeding away. The man and woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Edwards said.

Another three men and four women were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, he said.

“It seemed like a fight started, individuals intervened in that fight, and shots were fired,” he said. He added there were at least two shooters.

Edwards did not say whether anyone was arrested. An email seeking more information was sent to the police department on Saturday.

WTVR-TV reported that several family members had gathered for a birthday celebration in the Shockoe Bottom historic area, known for its restaurants and clubs, when one of them, a woman, got caught in the crossfire and died.

