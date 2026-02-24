Floods in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais kill at least 14 and force hundreds to leave homes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Severe floods in southeastern Brazil have killed at least 14 people, municipal officials in the city of Juiz de Fora said Tuesday.

The torrential rains began on Monday and quickly spread to the nearby city of Uba, forcing at least 440 residents to evacuate their homes.

A video shared on social media by the fire department of the state of Minas Gerais, where both cities are located, showed flooded streets in Juiz de Fora, where a local river has veered off its course.

Officials have warned residents to stay away from areas that could be prone to mudslides.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america