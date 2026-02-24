US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending Feb. 20.

Nonfiction

1. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

2. Be Your Own Bestie by Misha Brown, narrated by the author (Hay House LLC)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

5. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Manufacturing Delusion by Buck Sexton, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. A Hymn to Life by Gisèle Pelicot, Natasha Lehrer – translator and Ruth Diver – translator, narrated by Emma Thompson (Penguin Audio)

9. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

10. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Hard Line by Mark Greaney, performed by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Leo Woodall, Alex Hassell, Simon Pegg, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Cush Jumbo, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

8. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Eye of the Bedlam Bride by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays, Patrick Warburton, Travis Baldree and Annie Ellicott (Audible Studios)

10. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

