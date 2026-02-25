Explosion engulfs house in flames, injures mother and child in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters in Massachusetts were investigating an explosion Wednesday that left a house engulfed in flames and at least two people injured, authorities said.

Emergency workers responded to the fire at the three-family home about 9:50 a.m., fire officials said. Two injured residents, a 25-year-old mother with severe burns and a 2-year-old child with serious injuries, were transported to hospitals, officials said.

“The situation is now under control, but this was a very serious incident,” fire Chief Steven Lavigne said. “The weather conditions present unique challenges, but we plan for these situations.”

The home was a total loss and eight residents were displaced, fire officials said. Two adjacent homes were also seriously burned, they said. The city opened a warming center for displaced residents Wednesday.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell told reporters on a street lined with piles of snow and emergency vehicles that she didn’t immediately know whether those injured were inside the house when it exploded.

Homes on the street are close together and O’Connell said she thought residents next door had to leave their homes. Nearby residents, including some who live several blocks away, reported hearing a loud noise at the time of explosion.

William James Shivers Jr., who lives nearby, said he responded to the house to help people get out.

“Neighbors helping neighbors, as it should be,” Shivers said. “Taunton police and fire are amazing and I’m blessed to be a part of this community.”

Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services, said he understood that multiple people were injured. The agency was urging people to avoid the area and to allow emergency personnel access to the scene.

State police fire investigators and the state fire marshal’s office were both responding to support Taunton fire authorities to determine the origin and cause of the explosion, Wark said.

Taunton and much of the northeastern U.S. was digging out from a major snowstorm earlier in the week. The storm left more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow in Taunton, which is a city of about 60,000 people about 38 miles (61 kilometers) south of Boston.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM, MARC LEVY and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press