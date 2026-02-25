Cuba says it killed 4 people aboard Florida-registered speedboat that opened fire on soldiers

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government said Wednesday that its soldiers killed four people aboard a speed boat registered in Florida that opened fire on officers in Cuban waters.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry issued a statement that provided few details about the shooting, but noted that the boat was roughly one mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, off Cuba’s north coast.

It was unclear if any U.S. citizens were aboard.

The government provided the boat’s registration number, but The Associated Press was unable to verify details of the boat because boat registrations are not public in the state of Florida.

Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects killed and six others injured.

It wasn’t immediately known what the boat and its occupants were doing in Cuban waters.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.