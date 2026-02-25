Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cuba says it killed 4 people aboard Florida-registered speedboat that opened fire on soldiers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government said Wednesday that its soldiers killed four people aboard a speed boat registered in Florida that opened fire on officers in Cuban waters.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry issued a statement that provided few details about the shooting, but noted that the boat was roughly one mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, off Cuba’s north coast.

It was unclear if any U.S. citizens were aboard.

The government provided the boat’s registration number, but The Associated Press was unable to verify details of the boat because boat registrations are not public in the state of Florida.

Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects killed and six others injured.

It wasn’t immediately known what the boat and its occupants were doing in Cuban waters.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.