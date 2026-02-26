NYC police arrest man after officers were pelted during a snowball fight

Skip to main content
By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday after New York City police said officers were hurt when they were pelted with snow and ice during a massive snowball fight in Washington Square Park this week.

The New York Police Department said in a brief social media post the man was arrested for “assaulting our officers.” A spokesperson for the department said it did not immediately have additional information, including what the man was charged with.

Information on whether the man had an attorney was not available following his arrest.

The arrest came days after videos of Monday’s snowball fight went viral online, with one clip showing two officers getting bombarded by snowballs by an rowdy crowd. The officers shoved at least two people to the ground as they paced a walkway in the park getting hit from all directions by snowballs.

The department said multiple officers were hit in the face with snowballs, and a spokesperson for the union has said two police officers were treated at a nearby hospital for face, head and neck injuries.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat, played down the fracas as a “snowball fight that got out of hand” and suggested he did not think criminal charges were warranted. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The city’s police department has pursued the matter, releasing images of four people it said it was searching for. Jessica Tisch, the police commissioner, has called the snowball fight “disgraceful” and “criminal.”

