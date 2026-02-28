Joe Biden returns to bask in ‘thank you’ event from South Carolina Democrats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden made a rare public appearance on Friday in South Carolina, basking in the appreciation of Democrats who resuscitated his presidential campaign six years ago. Although Biden faces scorn in many corners for his failed attempt at a second term that preceded Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the audience here welcomed him as a political hero.

“Thank you,” Biden said to cheers as Rep. Jim Clyburn, his longtime political ally, welcomed him to a stage set up in an art museum in downtown Columbia. “It’s good to be back home.”

Biden swiped at Trump in his remarks, suggesting he may tamper with the fall’s midterm campaigns. Biden accused Trump of “trying to steal the election, because he knows he can’t win your vote.”

“Mark my words,” Biden added. “I hope I’m wrong.”

The gathering on a rainy night hosted by the state Democratic Party was intended to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Biden’s pivotal primary win in the state. Biden’s bid for the presidential nomination was faltering until the victory catapulted him to the front of the field.

Since leaving office, Biden has largely stepped away from the public eye. His appearance in South Carolina was also a balm after a difficult stretch for Biden. Trump has rolled back many of Biden’s policies, and the 83-year-old former president announced in May he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which had spread to his bone. In October, a spokesperson said the former president had been receiving radiation and hormone therapy.

Biden has referred to South Carolina as a second home state after his native Delaware. He has long vacationed with his family on Kiawah Island, near Charleston. He also spent time there after his son Beau died of cancer.

“Folks, when it mattered, you were there for me,” Biden said Friday. “You believed in me … and I believed in you, too.”

As a U.S. senator, he developed deep relationships with both of the state’s long-serving senators, Republican Strom Thurmond and Democrat Fritz Hollings, delivering eulogies for both men at South Carolina services.

In January 2025, Biden spent his final full day in office in Charleston, where he urged Americans to “keep the faith in a better day to come” as Trump prepared to return to the White House.

But perhaps the most powerful relationship has been between Biden and Clyburn, whose endorsement just ahead of South Carolina’s 2020 primary appeared to serve as a long-awaited signal to the Black voters who are foundational for the state’s Democratic Party.

“My buddy Jim Clyburn, you brought me back!” he said.

Clyburn introduced Biden on Friday, and suggested he had no second thoughts about his endorsement.

“There is no American ever who has demonstrated through his service more substance and, I might add, sustenance, than Joe Robinette Biden Jr.,” he said.

Biden tapped South Carolina for notable roles during his presidency. He urged Democrats to make South Carolina to first primary state, shaking up the party’s nominating process, and he made Jaime Harrison, a native of Orangeburg, leader of the Democratic National Committee.

Now South Carolina Democrats are at a political crossroads. The national party is reconsidering its primary calendar, which could undercut the state’s influence.

Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, defended the state’s role. By boosting Biden in 2020, she said, it helped defeat Trump.

“South Carolina did what South Carolina does best,” Spain said. “We made the difference.”

Biden draw laughter from the party faithful as he jabbed at Trump.

“Did you see Trump give the State of the Union the other night?” he asked, referring to the Tuesday night speech that became the longest ever delivered. “He still talking?”

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press