Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cher’s son charged with simple assault and trespassing at New Hampshire private school

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Cher Son Arrested

Cher Son Arrested

Photo Icon View Photo

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say Cher’s son was arrested on Friday after acting belligerently at a New Hampshire private high school, of which he has no association.

Elijah Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

At about 7 p.m. that day, Concord police responded to reports that Allman was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School. After charging Allman, police said he was released on bail as his case works through the court system.

Attorney information for Allman was not available in court records.

A representative for Cher was not immediately available. St. Paul’s School declined to comment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.