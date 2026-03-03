Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
45.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Patrick O’Connell to bare his ‘demons’ in a memoir on building The Inn at Little Washington

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Books Patrick O'Connell

Books Patrick O'Connell

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning chef Patrick O’Connell has a book scheduled for September about how he converted an old garage into an international destination for food lovers.

O’Connell’s “Main, Middle & Gay” is a memoir by the founder of the Michelin-starred restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington. The title is a reference to streets where the restaurant and hotel is located in Washington, Virginia.

“This book was eight decades in the making. (I had to wait till most of the characters were dead). Unleashing my demons was freeing,” the 80-year-old O’Connell said in a statement released Tuesday by Celadon Books, which will publish his memoir Sept. 15.

“Finally, the jagged pieces of the jigsaw puzzle of my life have been assembled into a haunting portrayal worthy of a southern, gothic novel — proving that fiction can rarely compete with reality.”

O’Connell, a Washington, D.C. native, opened the restaurant in 1978. He has received numerous honors, including a lifetime achievement award from the James Beard Foundation and a National Humanities Medal, for raising “the culinary arts to new heights of excellence by embracing regional flavors and championing local farmers.”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.