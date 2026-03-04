US interior secretary is in Venezuela to discuss critical minerals

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Wednesday met in Venezuela with acting President Delcy Rodríguez in the latest sign of the Trump administration’s intent to exercise control over the South American country’s natural resources.

Burgum, who leads U.S. President Donald Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council, was expected to meet with U.S. and Venezuelan companies and “work for a legitimate mining sector and safe critical mineral supply chains,” according to a post on X by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Venezuela.

It characterized the two-day visit as “another vital and historic step” that backs the administration’s phased plan to turn Venezuela around.

Burgum is the latest U.S. official to travel to Caracas to meet with Rodríguez, who was sworn in following the capture by U.S. forces of then-President Nicolás Maduro two months ago. His trip follows a February visit by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, which was focused on the country’s oil potential.

Laura Dogu, the U.S. top diplomat in Venezuela, joined Burgum for the meeting with Rodríguez at the presidential palace.

The Trump administration last month announced that it wants to create a critical minerals trading bloc with its allies and partners to defend against China’s hold on the key elements needed for everything from fighter jets to smartphones.

In addition to oil, Venezuela is rich in gold, copper, diamonds and other precious mined resources, while unsafe working conditions are common in the poorly regulated industry.

Before his capture, Maduro and his allies claimed U.S. hostility was motivated by lust for Venezuela’s rich oil and mineral resources.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press