Small plane strikes homes in Phoenix, injuring student pilot, instructor and third person

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — A small plane carrying a student pilot and flight instructor struck two homes in north Phoenix on Wednesday before landing nose-down in a backyard, injuring them and a man who was in one of the homes, authorities said.

The instructor, student and injured man were taking to a hospital, fire department spokesperson Capt. Todd Keller told reporters from news outlets Arizona’s Family and Fox-10.

The Piper P-28 had one of its wings torn off and ended up nose-down next to a swimming pool in the backyard of the second home it hit, authorities said. The missing wing sat on top of the first home’s damaged tile roof.

The plane was headed to the nearby Deer Valley Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

