Northern Arizona University student died of alcohol poisoning following rush event, autopsy says

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Northern Arizona University student who drank an excessive amount of vodka at a fraternity house party died of alcohol poisoning, an autopsy released Monday shows.

Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, was found unresponsive Jan. 31 and couldn’t be resuscitated, the report said. His blood-alcohol level was 0.425% — more than five times the state’s legal limit for driving and an amount generally considered to be fatal.

Three leaders from the Delta Tau Delta fraternity face charges in Martinez’s death.

The Coconino County Attorney’s Office said Monday that it is reviewing the case to determine whether formal charges are appropriate against the three leaders, who were 20 at the time. The three were arrested on suspicion of hazing.

Martinez was among four people who were candidates for the fraternity and shared two bottles of vodka to ensure they vomited, according to court documents released last month. Some witnesses said the bottles might have been diluted with water.

Witnesses reported readjusting his sleeping position, checking his pulse and breathing, and looking up symptoms of alcohol poisoning throughout the night, the documents said.

After Martinez died, the university suspended the fraternity. The national organization later voted to shutter the NAU chapter.