Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Canadian police investigate reports of gunfire at US consulate in Toronto

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Canada US Consulate Gunfire

Canada US Consulate Gunfire

Photo Icon View Photos

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in downtown Toronto was hit by gunfire early on Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said they responded to reports at around 5:30 a.m. that someone shot a gun at the U.S. consulate.

In a post on social media, police said they were at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

“Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located,” police said in the post.

No suspect information has been released.

The reported shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.