Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Baltimore police say an officer and suspect have been shot in an ‘active shooter incident’

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say an officer and a suspect have been shot in an “active shooter incident.”

The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma unit, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

The police union said on X that “all involved members are in good spirits.”

The public was told Tuesday to avoid the area.

An email left with the Baltimore police department seeking more information wasn’t immediately returned. A telephone call to the department went unanswered.

A telephone message to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and an email left with his office weren’t immediately returned.

Someone who answered the phone at a Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police lodge said no one was available to comment. An email sent to the lodge wasn’t immediately returned.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.