A well site explosion triggers a large fire and evacuations in Texas, but no injuries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — An explosion at a Texas natural gas or oil well site set off a large fire that was seen for miles and led to some evacuations, but caused no injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls late Monday of a loud explosion in Etoile in eastern Texas, a small, rural community about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

The sheriff’s office said the explosion happened at an oil well site. The city of Nacogdoches, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, described it as a natural gas well, based on information it received from the Texas Department of Public Safety, city spokesperson Kevin Meyer said Tuesday.

Residents were advised to evacuate as a precaution and others were asked to shelter in place. It wasn’t immediately known how many residents were affected.

The fire was still burning early Tuesday, but it was not spreading and was being monitored, Meyer said.

“There is currently no danger to local residents from the fire, and air quality in the area is being monitored as well,” Meyer said in a news release.

A well control emergency response company from Houston was on its way to further suppress the fire, Meyer said.