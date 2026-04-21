US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Hope Rises by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Revenge Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Faith of Beasts by James S. A. Corey (Orbit)

9. The Woman from Nowhere by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

10. The Keeper by Tana French (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Famesick: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Lena Dunham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

3. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Drownproof by Andy Stumpf (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Hope Rises by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio )

8. This Summer Will Be Different (Unabridged) by Carley Fortune (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Start With Yourself (Unabridged) by Emma Grede (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press