A work vehicle hits a stopped Washington Metro train, injuring 11

WASHINGTON (AP) — A work vehicle hit a commuter train in downtown Washington early Wednesday, injuring 11 people, officials said.

The stationary silver line train was struck just after midnight at the Metro Center station, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a social media post.

The station is a major transfer point in the rail system. Metro said the injuries were not considered life-threatening, but it did not give details about the severity or types of injuries.

Metro warned riders on Wednesday morning to expect delays throughout the system while the collision was investigated. Some trains were using just one track in the area.