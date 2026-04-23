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Asian elephant calf makes her public debut at DC’s National Zoo

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By AP News
National Zoo Elephant Calf

National Zoo Elephant Calf

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WASHINGTON (AP) — The hottest new celebrity in Washington, D.C., is Asian elephant calf Linh Mai, who made her public debut Wednesday at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. She is the first elephant calf born at the zoo in 25 years.

Mother elephant Nhi Linh gave birth to Linh Mai on Feb. 2 after nearly two years of pregnancy.

Robbie Clark, the zoo’s elephant manager, said, “Linh Mai is a hoot, she’s a fantastic little elephant to get to know.”

“She’s very curious,” Clark added. “She’s learning how to be quite playful with the enrichment and the environment that she’s living in, and she’s confident.”

The Asian elephants at the National Zoo live in an expansive area called Elephant Trails, which contains outdoor walkways and pools. Fans who can’t visit Washington can check out Linh Mai on the zoo’s elephant cam.

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