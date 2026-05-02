1 person dead after vehicle crashes into an Oregon health club, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash at a health club early Saturday in Portland, Oregon, and evidence of an explosive device was found in the vehicle, police said.

Little information was immediately available from the Portland Police Bureau about the incident that occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at the Multnomah Athletic Club. The facility bills itself as the largest private athletic and social club in the U.S., founded in 1891 and boasting more than 21,000 members.

Portland police said the person who died was found inside the vehicle after the fire was contained.

A club spokesperson, Adam Linnman, in a statement, said the crash occurred when the club was closed and that no club members or staff were injured. He said club officials deferred to local and federal authorities for additional details.

Special agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were responding, that agency said.