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Shooting at lake near Oklahoma City injures at least 10

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By AP News
Oklahoma Party Shooting

Oklahoma Party Shooting

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OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least 10 people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at party at a lake near Oklahoma City, police say.

Edmond, Oklahoma police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake at about 9 p.m.

She said that in addition to the 10 people taken to hospitals, more may have driven themselves. She said victims were in “various conditions.”

Arcadia Lake is located in around 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City in the suburb of Edmond, a city of about 100,000. The lake is a popular place for picnicking, camping, fishing and water sports.

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