Indigenous people honor and raise awareness for relatives who are missing or have been killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Across the country, Indigenous people are gathering this week to honor loved ones who are missing or have been killed and to call for better data collection, law enforcement response and reforms to make their communities safer.

From U.S. state capitols and tribal community spaces to the streets of major cities, hundreds of marches, rallies, talking circles, self-defense classes and candlelight vigils are planned for the week of May 5, which is observed as a national day of awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples movement.

The day reflects both the collective grief and the resilience of Indigenous communities, where the federal government has a legal responsibility to ensure public safety. All too often, resources to prevent and respond to violence are in short supply.

Many events call for participants to wear red, a color that has become synonymous with honoring Indigenous victims of violence in the U.S. and Canada.

A hidden crisis

Native Americans face disproportionate rates of violence in the U.S., a crisis that advocates say is rooted in the systematic removal of Native people from their land and the federal government’s efforts to rid them of their cultures.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Native Americans and Alaska Natives are more than twice as likely than the general population to be victims of a violent crime, and Native women are twice as likely to be victims of homicide. At the end of 2025, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center recorded just under 1,500 active federal cases involving missing Native Americans.

Experts say that’s likely an undercount because of jurisdictional confusion, racial misclassification and inconsistent data collection.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, said that there’s been progress in accounting for the true scope of the crisis but that law enforcement resources have been slow to follow.

“Don’t look at the numbers and feel sorry for us,” Echo-Hawk said, a citizen of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma. “Look at the numbers and say, ‘How do we ensure that this doesn’t continue?’”

Federal action

In 2020, President Donald Trump signed Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act into law, both aimed at solving and preventing cases of violent crime in Indian Country with improved data collection and law enforcement reforms.

But implementation of those laws has been slow and erratic. Under the Biden administration in 2022, a federal commission to study the crisis convened two years behind schedule. Its extensive recommendations — ranging from expanding authority for tribal law enforcement to improving communication with the victims’ families — were made public in 2023.

The recommendations were removed from government websites last year amid the Trump administration’s purge of initiatives it associates with diversity, equity and inclusion.

Federally recognized tribes are sovereign nations within the U.S.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Department of Justice has continued its Operation Not Forgotten initiative, surging dozens of FBI agents, analysts and other personnel to field offices near tribal lands on a rotating, temporary basis. According to the FBI, those assignments have yielded more than 200 arrests and convictions in homicide, domestic abuse and sexual assault cases since 2023.

Michael Henderson, director of public safety for the Navajo Nation, said there are “pros and cons” to a bigger FBI footprint in Indian Country. Federal officers can bring fresh eyes and high-tech forensic tools to cold cases. But Henderson said many of these agents arrive with little experience working in Indigenous communities or investigating violent crime.

“More manpower from the FBI on reservations, that’s not a good solution in my mind,” Henderson said, adding that federal funds could be better spent staffing and funding tribal police departments.

Families advocate for their relatives

At a Sunday prayer walk in Colorado Springs, Colorado, marchers chanted, “No more stolen lives on stolen land” and carried signs with the photos and stories of dozens of Indigenous people who have been killed or have disappeared.

Among the marchers was Denise Porambo. Her daughter, Destiny Jeriann Whiteman, was killed last August where she lived on the Ute Mountain Ute reservation in southwest Colorado. She was 24 and had an infant son.

“It hurts every day,” Porambo said after the march, her voice breaking.

In the absence of a nationwide strategy for handling these cases, advocates in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples movement say that burden often falls to family members.

Grace Bulltail’s 18-year-old niece, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, was found dead several days after she disappeared from her home on the Crow Reservation in Montana in August 2019. Her family remembers her as a kindhearted person and a tenacious high school athlete. They organize marches, vigils and courthouse demonstrations to raise awareness about the case and tirelessly pester law enforcement for action and answers.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of death was ruled inconclusive. Stops Pretty Places’ grandmother is organizing a demonstration Tuesday at a courthouse bordering the Crow Reservation.

“We have had to advocate for ourselves and for Kaysera every step of the way,” Bulltail said. ___ Spears reported from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

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This story is published through the Global Indigenous Reporting Network at The Associated Press.

By SAVANNAH PETERS and NANCY MARIE SPEARS

Associated Press/The Imprint