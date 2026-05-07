Electrical fire will keep the Broadway theater that hosts ‘The Book of Mormon’ closed through May 17

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-running Broadway hit “The Book of Mormon” will close its doors through May 17 as its theater undergoes repairs after a fire shut down the musical.

Performances are canceled through Sunday, May 17. Ticket holders for impacted performances will be notified via their point of purchase to receive refunds or reschedule.

“ATG Entertainment and ‘The Book of Mormon’ are currently working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building,” according to a statement by both groups issued Wednesday. They extended “their deepest thanks to the firefighters and emergency responders for their bravery and speedy response.”

The blaze, which began May 4 in an electrical room, caused “substantial damage” to the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, according to New York Fire Department Assistant Chief David Simms. The cause of the fire remains unknown. “FDNY was immediately contacted, were on site within minutes, and quickly extinguished the fire,” according to the latest statement.

Simms said the damage was largely confined to the fourth floor area and a backroom containing lighting equipment and dangling chandeliers. There was some water damage as well, he said.

“The Book of Mormon” is among Broadway’s longest running shows, with more than 5,000 performances since opening at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre in 2011.

The theater, which opened in 1925, has previously hosted productions of “Sweeney Todd,” a revival of Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and the rock musical “Spring Awakening,” among many other performances.

By The Associated Press

Associated Press