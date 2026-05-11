Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 5/11/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Oil prices rose as the war with Iran threatens to drag on, but U.S. stocks nevertheless inched to more records.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil climbed 2.9% to top $104 Monday after President Donald Trump said the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was on life support after he rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end their war. That keeps the two sides in limbo, one that has already driven the price of Brent up from roughly $70 before the war.

But the S&P 500 added 0.2% to its record set Friday. The Dow rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to its own record.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.91 points, or 0.2%, to 7,412.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.31 points, or 0.2%, to 49,704.47

The Nasdaq composite rose 27.05 points, or 0.1%, to 26,274.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.43 points, or 0.3% to 2,870.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 567.34 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 1,641.18 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,032.14 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 388.73 points, or 15.7%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.