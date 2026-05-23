Healing with a wag and a nuzzle, meet the dogs brightening hospital days, in photos

CINCINNATI (AP) — Facility dogs are bringing moments of comfort and joy to children’s hospitals, offering far more than a friendly face. Unlike volunteer therapy dogs, these specially trained, full-time working dogs can enter sensitive areas and support patients throughout their hospital experience.

Experts say the use of facility dogs is growing at children’s hospitals nationwide as research continues to show benefits for young patients. Studies suggest even brief interactions can improve well-being, lower stress and pain levels, and help children feel more at ease in unfamiliar medical settings.

At places like Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, dogs such as Hadley provide emotional support during difficult procedures, encourage kids to stay active and add a sense of normalcy to hospital life. Their popularity extends beyond patient rooms, with photos decorating hallways, television appearances and mailboxes where children can send letters and drawings.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By CAROLYN KASTER

Associated Press