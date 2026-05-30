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United Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis is diverted because of an unruly passenger

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By AP News
Flight Diverted

Flight Diverted

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MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis was diverted to Wisconsin on Friday night to remove and unruly passenger, officials said.

“United flight 2005 from Chicago to Minneapolis landed safely in Madison, Wisconsin to address a security concern with an unruly passenger,” an airlines spokesperson wrote in an email.

Law enforcement officials on the flight restrained the passenger quickly, according to Carrie Springer, a spokeswoman for the Dane County Regional Airport.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office met the flight when it landed and removed the passenger. Springer said federal authorities are handling the investigation.

The Boeing 737-900 had 147 passengers and six crew aboard. No injuries were reported, according to the airline.

The flight continued its journey and landed in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

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