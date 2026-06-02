Hawaii’s Kilauea sets record for lava fountaining episodes in any 1 eruption for the volcano

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — The on-and-off eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano broke a record Monday with the number of periods it has produced fountains of lava since it began erupting in December 2024, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Monday marked 48 fountaining episodes, setting the record for any one eruption on Kilauea, said Katie Mulliken, a geologist and spokesperson with the observatory.

Episodes are separated by periods during which little to no lava erupts. Since lava is coming from the same vents in a crater at Kilauea’s summit, it is the same overall eruption, she said in an email.

There are several notable aspects of the current eruption, she said, including how accessible it is for viewing by residents and tourists. An eruption during the 1980s, in which 47 lava fountaining episodes occurred over about 3 1/2 years, occurred in a more remote area, she said.

The ongoing eruption is also reshaping the topography at the summit, she said.

But the lava fountains also can impact neighboring communities with volcanic fragments and ash, known as tephra.

Kilauea, located on Hawaii’s Big Island, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.