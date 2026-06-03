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A train struck a semi-truck in rural eastern Iowa, killing 1 person and injuring another

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By AP News

VICTOR, Iowa (AP) — A train struck a semi-truck in eastern Iowa on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the crossing of a state highway and the Iowa Interstate Railroad in a rural area about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Des Moines, according to Poweshiek County Sheriff Matt Maschmann.

One person in the semi-truck died and another was transported with “serious injuries,” Maschmann said in a statement.

Train cars and the engines had derailed after the crash and caused “significant damage” to the railroad, he said. Images of the scene showed a massive heap of railcars with billowing smoke.

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