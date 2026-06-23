US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Choke Point by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

4. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

7. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

8. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

9. Rocket’s Red Glare by James Patterson & Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Divorce by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

5. Whistler by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

8. Communion by J. D. Vance (HarperCollins Publishers )

9. Choke Point (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. Regime Change (Unabridged) by Maggie Haberman (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

By The Associated Press