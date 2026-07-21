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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/21/2026

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By AP News

More gains for makers of computer chips and other AI winners carried Wall Street higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%.

Micron Technology and Nvidia were the two strongest forces lifting the market as AI stocks climbed for a second straight day after tumbling the week before.

Brent crude oil’s price got near $92 for the first time in five weeks because of continued attacks in the war with Iran. That’s up from less than $72 early this month and helped push Treasury yields higher in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.92 points, or 0.9%, to 7,509.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 385.38 points, or 0.7%, to 52,224.64

The Nasdaq composite rose 329.13 points, or 1.3%, to 25,837.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.97 points, or 1.5%, to 2,987.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.51 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 78.22 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 316.96 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.18 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 663.70 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is up 4,161.35 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,595.22 points, or 11.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 505.49 points, or 20.4%.

The Associated Press

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