National Guard deploys as flash floods in West Virginia inundate homes and businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Torrential rains caused flash floods that inundated homes and businesses, washed out bridges and led to numerous water rescues in portions of West Virginia, authorities said.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey sent 100 National Guard members to the hardest-hit areas in the northern part of the state, and declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties Tuesday night. An additional 200 National Guard members were expected to arrive by late Wednesday morning.

“State and local agencies will remain on the ground for as long as it takes to help affected communities,” Morrisey said in a statement.

Forecasters said up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell in some places. No deaths were immediately reported.

The National Weather Service in Charleston warned of life-threatening flooding conditions in some communities Tuesday night, telling people to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

Bob Pfister said the power remained on at the hotel where he was staying in Weston, even though the first floor was inundated, and most people planned to stay put until Wednesday morning.

“Right now this option is much better than a shelter and a life boat,” Pfister posted on Facebook. “If the power goes out that may change a whole lot!”

Video and photos on social media showed submerged vehicles in parking lots, including at a Walmart in Weston where muddy water surged far into the store.

Emergency crews reported dozens of rescues of people stuck in submerged vehicles. However, some rescuers were unable to get to locations where floodwaters had cut off access.

Flash flood warnings in the state expired by Wednesday morning. Other warnings were issued for parts of neighboring Virginia.

The heavy rains were part of wide-ranging storms — which also produced reports of tornadoes — stretching from the Cincinnati area across New Jersey to the New York City suburbs. Damage from a possible tornado was reported in the area of St. Marys and Belmont in West Virginia.

Emergency service communication channels were buzzing with activity late Tuesday night in Lewis and Upshur counties, which have about 40,000 residents combined.

First responders were performing water rescues for hours Tuesday night into Wednesday, Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Quinn Queen said.

“The devastation across our county is extensive,” she said in a social media post.

A sinkhole caused by the storm swallowed a vehicle at a bar Tuesday night in Fayetteville, in southern West Virginia.

Morrisey urged residents to stay at home and said travel conditions remained hazardous Tuesday night. Floodwaters forced the closure of portions of Interstate 79, U.S. Route 48 and numerous secondary roads. The ground was already saturated after storms dumped more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain throughout the state on Saturday.

Tuesday’s storms occurred a decade after 23 people died after heavy rains fell for hours over the same areas.

Data from a U.S. Geological Survey water gauge showed one creek tributary, Sand Run, rose to a record level near Buckhannon, topping the mark set during a November 1985 flood event that resulted in 47 deaths statewide.

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Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press