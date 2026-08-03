WestJet reaches tentative deal with flight attendants after brief strike snarled traffic

Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, has agreed to a tentative agreement with flight attendants to end a strike that led to hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of stranded passengers.

The union representing the flight attendants said Monday that if the deal is ratified, the work that flight attendants do before flights take off will be recognized.

The union, CUPE 8125, said that flight attendants will be returning to work now that the strike is over. The tentative agreement still faces a ratification vote.

WestJet cancelled 495 flights Sunday, snarling travel plans in Canada in the middle of a long holiday weekend.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees represents the 4,400 cabin crew at the airline.

“This tentative agreement represents meaningful progress,” CUPE 8125 President Alia Hussain said in a statement. “It evolves the flight credit system by recognizing more of the work cabin crew are required to perform and with general increases to compensation for that work.”

The deal comes after 250,000 travelers had their trips canceled, according to WestJet. Some struggled to find accommodations while they were stranded away from home, and others were left unable to reschedule flights.

Before the strike began, WestJet had made a proposal that included a 13% wage increase in October, increases of 2.5% each January for the next three years, retroactive wage payment to last January, additional pay for all hours worked, and upgrades to other benefits, according to WestJet. Alia Hussain, president of the union that represents the cabin crew, had said that although negotiators tried until the very last minute to get a fair deal, what the airline proposed didn’t go far enough.

A key issue in the dispute was how flight attendants should be paid for duties performed while still on the ground. The union said some of that work is unpaid, while the company said they staff was indeed compensated, citing pay through a “credit hour” system rather than an hourly rate.

Last summer flight attendants at Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, stranded more than 100,000 travelers during peak travel season with a strike partly over the same issue of unpaid groundwork. That work stoppage lasted three days before the sides came to an agreement.

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AP reporters Jim Morris and Michelle Chapman contributed to this report.

By The Associated Press