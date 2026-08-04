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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/4/2026

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By AP News

The U.S. stock market rallied to records as companies kept piling up profits and oil prices eased.

The S&P 500 shot up 1.8% Tuesday, and the main measure of Wall Street’s health topped its prior all-time high set in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.7% to its own record set the day before, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.6%.

Palantir Technologies and Caterpillar helped lead the way after becoming the latest companies to deliver stronger profits for the spring than expected.

Brent crude fell below $80 per barrel, which helped Treasury yields ease in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 136.02 points, or 1.8%, to 7,736.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 907.47 points, or 1.7%, to 54,085.88.

The Nasdaq composite rose 671.10 points, or 2.6%, to 26,584.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.07 points, or 1.8%, to 3,036.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 246.80 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 1,600.85 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,211.14 points, or 4.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 105.64 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 891.02 points, or 13%.

The Dow is up 6,022.59 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,343 points, or 14.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 555.07 points, or 22.4%.

The Associated Press

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