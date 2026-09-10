Tropical Storm Norbert forms in the Pacific Ocean and isn’t threatening land

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Norbert formed Thursday in the Pacific Ocean and wasn’t threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was about 685 miles (1,102 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph) and was moving west.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the center said. Some gradual strengthening was forecast over the coming days.

Also in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Lowell continued to move westward over open water with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph). The storm earlier this week was a hurricane when it brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the Hawaiian Islands.