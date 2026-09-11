Vance? Rubio? DeSantis? Cruz? Republicans at Dallas convention ponder options for post-Trump leader

DALLAS (AP) — As Vice President JD Vance addressed the crowd at the Republican midterm convention, he was interrupted by a fan who shouted “JD 48!” Others joined in, and Vance paused with a smile before cutting them off.

“We gotta take care of business this November and then we’ll worry about what comes next,” he said.

Vance was front and center Thursday night as he and President Donald Trump urged Republicans to turn out for fall elections that will signal the looming end of Trump’s time in the White House and the beginning of the race to succeed him.

But in the hallways of the American Airlines Center in steamy Dallas this week, the vice president’s place as Trump’s heir was hardy a given. In interviews with nearly two dozen attendees, there was no clear consensus yet on a favored 2028 candidate. While Vance received plenty of mentions, a long list of others — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — were on wish lists as well. And most said they weren’t ready to commit.

The uncertainty mirrors the wide-open field on the Democratic side, which is embroiled in its own soul searching, and it underscores the early date, since no candidates have even officially said they’re running. It also reflects how completely the party has come to revolve around Trump in the decade since he seized control, making it difficult for some Republicans to consider a future without him at the helm.

Rochelle Brooks shook her head at the prospect of voicing her preference for a 2028 nominee so soon. But when pressed, she offered up Trump’s top rival for the 2024 nomination.

“If I had to name somebody at this moment, if I was forced, I would say it’s the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis,” said the Dallas IT manager. “What he’s done in Florida is a roadmap for what we need to do in America.”

Others were more certain.

Peggy Stanton could hardly get Rubio’s name out of her mouth fast enough when asked who she would like to see atop the Republicans’ 2028 ticket. Even though the Houston retiree didn’t support his 2016 campaign for president, Stanton said she always believed Rubio would be president some day.

“He’s so knowledgeable. He totally understands international threats, the threats of communism,” she said. “Every single issue I hear him speak on, he gets it. He has charisma. I just feel like he would be a great president.”

Many Republicans are torn between Vance and Rubio

For others, a decision will depend on the person Trump ultimately chooses to endorse, if he ends up doing so.

Norma Alruosan, a payroll tax analyst who lives in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, is currently torn between Vance and Rubio. She said she “loves Vance” and “can relate to him” because of their similar backgrounds, but she also loves what she dubbed Rubio’s “Latino tongue,” meaning his willingness to speak his mind.

“That’s going to be hard,” she said. Her decision will likely depend, she said, on whom Trump endorses.

Others said it was far too early to be asking.

Stephanie Donofry rolled her eyes at a decision still two years off, but said she was also torn between Vance and Rubio.

“They are both proven. They are both capable,” the mother from politically pivotal Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, said. “I couldn’t tell you which one I prefer more.”

Donofry was among the roughly 450 delegates from battleground states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, along with his home state of Ohio, whom Vance addressed privately at a Thursday morning breakfast.

Attendees said Vance was met with chants of “48, 48, 48,” a reference to the number of the next president of the United States, as well as “JD, JD, JD.”

Vance is seen as a natural choice, but not the only one

Vance, who is widely expected to seek the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, gave no hint of his plans. But he didn’t have to, Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming said.

“He’s so savvy. He’s just a savvy guy,” said Schimming, noting that Vance had been to Wisconsin, where Trump won by less than a single percentage point in 2024, three times this year and is expected back before Nov. 3.

Bill Schneider of Frisco, Texas, who works in finance and was attending the convention with his wife, said he would like to see a joint ticket with Vance and Rubio in 2028, with Vance at the top.

Schneider said he likes the secretary of state a lot, but thinks Vance is a fitting choice because of his current office and because he’d continue Trump’s policies.

“He’s kind of like spending a little bit more time with Trump, kind of see the inner workings, how he is,” Schneider said. “And I think he also has a very similar personality to Trump in terms of very direct. I think he’s very sharp-witted.”

His wife, Tani Schneider, a homemaker who immigrated from Brazil almost 30 years ago, said her choice is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz because he’s Cuban American.

That gives him insight, she said, into the way left-wing governments have transformed Latin American countries and shifted toward socialism, which she sees as a worrisome possibility in the U.S.

“I don’t like how I see the changes here. I came here to have a better life,” she said.

There are plenty of dark horse candidates

Still, there were other surprising names in the mix.

Kimberly Moyers, 42, the national vet force director for Veterans for America First, said her pick to lead the party is Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

Self-described “political junkies” Dina and Kevin Myers, 54, from nearby Grand Prairie, have their hearts set on Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill, who is 32 and will be younger than the constitutional minimum of 35 to run for president in 2028.

“I want it cleaned out. On both sides. I want fresh. And I like young,” said Dina Myers, an independent. “We’ve had a rough 10 years and I think we just clean everybody out and start fresh.”

But Anthony Johnston, 33, an accountant from Delaware who drove 29 hours with his father to be at the convention, believes Vance is Trump’s natural successor.

“I think Vance is being groomed for that position. I mean, that’s why he picked him for VP,” he said. “He’s different than Trump. No one’s Trump. But I like him a lot.”

His father said he hasn’t made up his mind, but was excited about the potential choices.

“We’ve got a deep bench,” said Bruce Johnston, 62. “You got Vance, Rubio, the governor of Florida … DeSantis. I mean you’ve got a lot of good candidates. I’d pick any of those for the primary. And we’ll get a good one.”

By THOMAS BEAUMONT, JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press