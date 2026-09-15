US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending September 11:

Nonfiction

1. How to Eat an Elephant by Sarah Longwell, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. The Counterrevolution by Victor Davis Hanson, narrated by Bob Souer (Basic Books)

4. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Book of Possibility by Jim Curtis, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. American Scoundrel by Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark, narrated by Ari Fliakos (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Mindhunter by BBC Studios, narrated by Francisco Garcia (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. The Infinite Extent by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

3. Burn of the Everflame by Penn Cole, narrated by Amanda Dolan, Will M. Watt, Bahni Turpin, Tim Campbell, Katherine Littrell, Kieran Regan and Keval Shah (Podium Audio)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. Fury in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

6. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

8. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

10. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Hannah Fredericksen and Jenny Seedsman (Macmillan Audio)

By The Associated Press