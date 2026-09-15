US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Add us as a preferred source

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Fury in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Law Student by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

4. Big Little Truths: Reese’s Book Club by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. Long Shadows by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Witches of Cambridge (A Read with Jenna Pick) by Alice Hoffman (Scribner)

8. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

10. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

3. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

4. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

5. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 2 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

8. Big Little Truths: A Novel: The Sequel to Big Little Lies (Unabridged) by Liane Moriarty (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Fury in Death by J. D. Robb (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

10. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press