US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Burn of the Everflame” by Penn Cole (Atria)

2. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

3. “Fury in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

4. “The Knave and the Moon” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

5. “Taipei Story (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

6. “The Altar of Pergamon” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. “The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

8. “The Witches of Cambridge” by Alice Hoffman (Scribner)

9. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

10. “Tempest (deluxe ed.)” by Victoria Aveyard (Harper Voyager)

11. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

12. “Big Little Truths” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

13. “The Most Dangerous Games (deluxe ed.)” by MrBeast/Patterson (Morrow)

14. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

15. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Counterrevolution” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)

2. “How to Eat an Elephant” by Sarah Longwell (St. Martin’s)

3. “Heal Your Cells” by Axe/Cole (Avery)

4. “Greek Out” by Maria Koutsogiannis (Voracious)

5. “The Art of Fighting” by Priya Parker (Riverhead)

6. “Homemaking with Babs” by Barbara Costello (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Limitless Daily” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)

8. “Floating Mountains” by Joe Rohde (National Geographic)

9. “The Art of KPop Demon Hunters (platinum ed.)” by Tracey Miller-Zarneke (Random House Worlds)

10. “The Book of Possibility” by Jim Curtis (Simon & Schuster)

11. “The Forever Paycheck” by Jean Chatzky (Avery)

12. “Plot Twist” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

13. “A Matter of Hope” by Jim Bildner (BenBella/Holt)

14. “American Scoundrel” by Kai Bird (Scribner)

15. “The Lorafied Cookbook” by Lora Mclaughlin Peterson (DK)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “The Elijah Mandate” by Amir Tsarfati (Harvest House)

3. “Stitched” by Eli McCann (Torrey House)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. “Absolute Batman, Vol. 3: Devil’s Workshop” by Scott Snyder et al. (DC)

8. “Wild Dark Shore” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron)

9. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

10. “Big Bad Wolf” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

11. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “My Dreadful Darling” by H.D. Carlton (ZPN)

13. “The War on Reality” by Turek/Hayes (Harvest Apologetics)

14. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

15. “Death Row” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

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By The Associated Press