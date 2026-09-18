How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/18/2026

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Wall Street closed out an up-and-down week with a mixed finish for U.S. indexes as bond yields rose and oil prices swung.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%.

The majority of stocks on Wall Street fell, and pressure picked up on them as the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 5.00%. That yield, an important benchmark for many kinds of loans including mortgages, topped 5% early this week for the first time since 2023. Brent crude briefly dropped below $102 a barrel before pulling back above $103.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.74 points, or 0.2%, to 7,650.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.40 points, or 0.2%, to 51,682.64.

The Nasdaq composite rose 104.25 points, or 0.4%, to 26,522.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.23 points, or 0.5%, to 2,860.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.48 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 890.65 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 189.51 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 43.55 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 805.00 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is up 3,619.35 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,280.56 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 378.49 points, or 15.2%.

The Associated Press