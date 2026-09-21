How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/21/2026

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Wall Street climbed to the edge of its all-time high, and stocks rallied worldwide after oil prices and yields in the bond market surrendered their market-rattling gains from last week.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Monday and pulled within 0.4% of its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.3% as chip stocks led the way.

Stocks benefited from a drop for Brent oil back toward $100 per barrel, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.95%. The easing pressure helped indexes rise more than 1% from Germany to Hong Kong to South Korea.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 114.20 points, or 1.5%, to 7,764.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 366.19 points, or 0.7%, to 52,048.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 599.55 points, or 2.3%, to 27,122.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.96 points, or 0.5%, to 2,875.36.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 919.20 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 3,985.54 points, or 8.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,880.10 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 393.45 points, or 15.9%.

The Associated Press