US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Thoroughbreds by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Hollow Bones by Jodi Picoult (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman (S&S/Simon Element)

4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. We Chase Shadows by Richard Osman (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. It Could Have Been Her by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

7. Fury in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. The Law Student by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

9. Big Little Truths: Reese’s Book Club by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

10. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

2. One Man In (Unabridged) by Christian Craighead (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Protocols (Unabridged) by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

5. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

6. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Hachette Audio )

7. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

8. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Hollow Bones: A Novel (Unabridged) by Jodi Picoult (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 2 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

By The Associated Press