They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year.

And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth day of the 2026 General Debate.

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“Rebuilding confidence does not mean returning to a world that no longer exists.”

—Prince Abdul Mateen, foreign minister of Brunei

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“Creativity is universal. The difference is where society gives it the room to flourish.”

—Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, foreign minister of Iceland

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“Peace is not a negative word.”

—Cardinal Pietro Parolin, secretary of state of the Vatican

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“Moldova may never be a great power, but it has everything it takes to make it a great country.”

—Vasile Tofan, prime minister of Moldova

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“The size of a territory must never determine the size of its dreams.”

—Francisco Avelino Vieira de Carvalho, prime minister of Cabo Verde

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“Let the smallest voice be heard as clearly as the largest.”

—John Briceño, prime minister of Belize