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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/22/2026

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By AP News

The U.S. stock market held near its record high after oil prices eased again.

The S&P 500 edged down a fraction of a point and is sitting just 0.4% below its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5% to its own record.

Stocks had been higher in the morning, when the price for a barrel of Brent crude briefly fell below $98. But oil prices later trimmed their losses, and Brent settled at $99.25 per barrel. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market, as did stock indexes worldwide.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,764.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185.14 points, or 0.4%, to 51,863.69.

The Nasdaq composite rose 122.18 points, or 0.5%, to 27,244.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.56 points, or 0.5%, to 2,889.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 114.14 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 181.05 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 721.73 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.52 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 919.14 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 3,800.40 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,002.29 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 408.01 points, or 16.4%.

The Associated Press

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