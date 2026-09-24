Melania Trump hosts China’s first lady for an outing that is watched for diplomacy and style

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan on Thursday toured one of the largest Asian art museums in the United States, celebrating cultural ties between the U.S. and China during a high-profile diplomatic visit to Washington.

Leaving their husbands behind at the White House, the first ladies visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in a display of soft power that united two figures known for fusing style and diplomacy. It was the first public meeting in nearly a decade between the spouses, one a former fashion model and the other a famed soprano.

Crowds had gathered on the sidewalk across from the museum, many waving Chinese and American flags. The groups also held long banners with Chinese text.

Inside the museum, the first ladies visited the Peacock Room, a gilded green, blue and gold dining room that was once housed in a London mansion before opening to the public in Washington in 1923. The room was created by American artist James McNeill Whistler.

They also saw the “Princess from the Land of Porcelain,” an oil painting by Whistler hanging in the room and featuring a kimono-clad woman standing and holding a fan.

First ladies last met in 2017 in Beijing

The meeting had the potential to become a global spectacle, featuring two powerful and glamorous women from the world’s two biggest economies.

“They definitely add to the grandiosity and the symbolic significance of this trip,” said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank.

Every interaction between the first ladies will be scrutinized for clues about the standing between their countries, Sun said. Just as likely to draw attention are their style choices, which are closely observed in fashion circles and are frequent fodder for social media.

“In terms of presentation, these two first ladies are going to be impeccable,” Sun said, adding that both are trained as “professional presenters.”

Their last public meeting was in 2017, when President Donald Trump stopped in Beijing during a tour of Asia in his first term. During that trip, the first ladies shared tea at the Palace Museum and visited a school where students performed songs and dances. Melania Trump did not attend her husband’s visit to Beijing earlier this year.

Trump and Peng approach their roles differently

Peng has embraced a more public role than her predecessors, who rarely attended state visits and usually stayed in the background. Melania Trump keeps a lower profile, often preferring to work behind the scenes.

They split off from the White House on Thursday while Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held private talks, touring the museum after a White House welcome ceremony and before a lavish state dinner.

Peng’s last trip to the White House was in 2015, when President Barack Obama hosted Xi. A noted star before her husband’s rise, Peng ascended to national fame in the 1980s as a military singer, performing patriotic songs in full dress uniform.

She is also a public welfare advocate, taking on roles that have little precedent for her position in China. She has been an official antismoking ambassador in China, and in 2011 she was appointed as the World Health Organization goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

Peng has been appearing more in public recently following a period in which she was less visible on the global stage because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a cutback in diplomatic trips by her husband.

Asian art museum houses thousands of objects

The Smithsonian’s Asian art museum is one of the largest of its kind in the United States. It also has been a target of the Trump administration’s attempt to eliminate what it sees as liberal ideology from the institution’s museums.

The White House last year ordered a review of Smithsonian museums to make sure exhibits “celebrate American exceptionalism” and “remove divisive or partisan narratives.”

The museum, located along the National Mall, features more than 46,000 objects dating from the Neolithic period to the present, according to its website. It has been part of a broader Smithsonian effort to return stolen or unethically obtained objects to their home countries. Last year, the museum returned fragments of a silk manuscript from China that dated to more than 2,000 years ago and had been looted from a tomb.

In a Fox News Channel interview on Wednesday, Melania Trump said she was taking Peng to the museum to show the “connection with the culture, with us and China.”

When Peng visited the White House in 2015, she joined first lady Michelle Obama at a naming ceremony for a giant panda at the National Zoo. The ceremony also featured songs sung by preschoolers at a local Chinese immersion school. The panda, Bei Bei, was later returned to China in 2019 to enter a breeding program.

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Associated Press writers Didi Tang and Fu Ting contributed to this report.

By COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press